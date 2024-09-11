Video shows FWC helicopter pilot saving swimmers by hovering in front of alleged DUI boater

A helicopter pilot for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission prevented tragedy by stopping a boat driven by a man who was under the influence and headed for a group of swimmers in the Florida Keys, authorities said.

It happened on Sept. 7, as hundreds of swimmers competed in a charity swim to benefit the Alligator Reef Lighthouse.

The FWC helicopter was supporting the swimmers by air when a boat started heading straight for them, officials said.

“Despite repeated requests from law enforcement, the vessel operator, Thomas Michael Reichert of Naples, did not change course,” FWC said in a news release.

That’s when FWC pilot Chris Simons flew into action.

Just seconds away from a potentially devastating collision, Simons was able to stop Reichert by lowering the chopper and hovering about 20 feet in front of the suspect.

"At that point, the captain was maybe 15 to 20 yards away from the swimmers and I knew I had to do something," Simons said in a statement. "I pulled my helicopter right in front of the boat to block him from hitting any swimmers or kayakers."

Other boats moved in to help stop Reichert's vessel, officials said.

Footage of the pilot's heroic actions were released by FWC on Wednesday, along with a video statement from Senior Officer David Moss, who was on the helicopter with Simons.

"They definitely got very close and if it wasn't for the helicopter and the other boats it definitely could have been bad," Moss said.

Reichert, 55, was found to be boating under the influence, officials said.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Thomas Michael Reichert of Naples in a booking photo

He was also allegedly “in possession of 12 wrung spiny lobster tails. Separating the tail from the body of a spiny lobster is prohibited in state waters.”

“All too often, FWC officers respond to incidents where divers and swimmers are struck by vessels,” Maj. Alberto Maza, FWC South B Regional Commander, said in a news release. “Thankfully, from his unique vantage point in the air, our aviation officer was able to anticipate and prevent a greater tragedy."

Reichert was later arrested and is set to be arraigned on Sept. 24.