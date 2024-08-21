Video appears to show officer firing shots inside Hialeah home

Video appears to show police firing their weapon at a Hialeah home early Wednesday.

Several officers could be seen responding to the residence on W 42nd Place and W 5th Court before 5 a.m.

At one point, the officers prepare to enter the residence, and they fire into it from the open front door.

It was not immediately clear if the gunfire hit any one inside.

Two people were then taken from the home and transported to the hospital.

Initial reports say that police were called for a stabbing, but that information has not been confirmed by authorities.

"It's been a real tragedy. He has had a nervous condition for a long time," a neighbor said in Spanish about one of the people who appeared to have been involved. "Before there were many problems, but he had been calm for a while."

NBC6 is working to learn more details from the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.