Video shows Palmetto Bay home garage engulfed in flames

More than a dozen Miami-Dade fire units responded to a home garage fire that was caught on camera in Palmetto Bay, late Saturday night.

Fire officials say crews were initially responding to reports of a vehicle fire along SW 156th Street when they arrived to a garage fully engulfed in flames.

Between 13 and 15 fire units were reportedly on scene and able to get the fire under control, according to Battalion Chief Christian Chuck.

Two dogs were inside the home at the time, but only one was found, Chuck said.

No injuries were reported. The official cause of the fire is under investigation.