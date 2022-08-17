Video Shows Shooting That Left Suspect Dead, Miami-Dade Detective Critically Injured

New video shows the wild confrontation and shooting that left an armed robbery suspect dead and a Miami-Dade Police detective fighting for his life.

Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry was critically wounded in the Monday night shooting that began with an armed robbery in Broward and ended with a pursuit and gunfire that left suspect Jeremy Horton dead, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Echaverry, 29, is a member of Miami-Dade Police's Robbery Intervention Detail, a squad that works in areas that are prone to crime and frequently encounters dangerous suspects.

Authorities said a white sedan that had been involved in an earlier armed robbery at a gas station in Dania Beach and was spotted by RID detectives in Miami-Dade.

The driver of the sedan, Horton, tried to flee, hitting detectives' vehicles and a civilian vehicle while trying to escape, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

New video obtained by NBC 6 showed officers surrounding the sedan after it had crashed into a pole in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 17th Avenue.

The video shows Horton getting out of the car and trying to flee on foot as officers yell at him to get on the ground.

An officer is seen chasing Horton before a barrage of gunfire can be heard.

A flood of officers then swarm the corner to retrieve Echaverry before rushing him to the hospital, the video shows.

Another video shows Horton bleeding on the ground as officers are seen trying to revive him.

Horton was killed at the scene. Echaverry was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where he remained in extremely critical condition Wednesday.

"In the early stages of this event it was stated he’s deceased. He’s not deceased, he’s very much with us," Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez told reporters Tuesday evening.

Ramirez said Echaverry, a five-year veteran of the department, was joined by his parents, sister and fiancee at the hospital.

"I know him because the robbery detectives work out at headquarters and I know his smile, I know his heart," Ramirez said. "I know as a father what it feels like to see a young man like that injured in that fashion in such a violent way."

As Ramirez spoke Tuesday, officers swarmed a hotel in Miami Springs where a second suspect believed to have been involved in the armed robbery in Broward allegedly involving Horton was said to be holed up.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the standoff ended with the suspect, who was armed with an AK-47 rifle, shot and killed by Special Response Team officers during a confrontation.

Video obtained by NBC 6 showed flash bangs going off and glass breaking at a second-floor window of the Extended Stay America hotel on Fairway Drive. Sources said Horton, of Georgia, had been staying at the hotel.

Officials said no officers were injured at the hotel.

The suspect's identity wasn't released. Police confirmed two children and a woman were also in the suspect's hotel room, but it was unknown how they were connected.

The incidents remain under investigation.