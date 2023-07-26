Video shows tense moments officers surround bank robbery suspect in Miami Gardens

A wild police chase in Miami Gardens Wednesday ended with law enforcement ramming a bank robbery suspect’s vehicle before taking the suspect into custody.

It all came to an end near Northwest 175th Street and 27th Avenue, where the suspect's vehicle slammed into a pole before officers nabbed him in the middle of the intersection.

The suspect was wanted for two bank robberies out of Pembroke Pines.

Video showed the tense moments FBI agents and police officers surrounded the suspect’s SUV.

"I see the car fly by and all of sudden (I) hear, 'bang!' He ran right into this pole," said local mechanic Scott Melo, who filmed the video. "Next thing you know, cops just swarmed the place, FBI, everything; guns drawn.”

Then the video showed the takedown as law enforcement rammed an unmarked red Jeep into the suspect’s vehicle, pinning the suspect inside.

"He didn’t try to run out of the car at all because they literally pinned him in with that other red Jeep, you know?" Melo said.

It all started at a Pembroke Pines Wells Fargo bank in the 700 block of North University Drive, where officers received a call of a robbery around 11:20 a.m.

Roughly 30 minutes later, there was another bank robbery call at Regions Bank on Pines Boulevard.

It was followed by a roughly five-minute police pursuit into Miami Gardens. The male suspect was taken out of his SUV and placed into handcuffs.

"It was just pandemonium!" Melo said.

Police have not released the suspect’s identity and potential charges he may face.

The FBI is now leading this investigation.

It's unclear if there were any injuries.