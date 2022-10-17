WATCH LIVE: Rubio and Demings Face Off in Only Debate for Florida US Senate Seat

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and Democratic Rep. Val Demings will be participating in their only Florida U.S. Senate debate Tuesday from 7 – 8 p.m. in the video player above.

The "Before You Vote" debate is being held at Palm Beach State College’s Lake Worth campus and is being moderated by WPBF 25 anchor Todd McDermott.

You can watch the debate live in this article beginning Tuesday at 7 p.m.

You can watch the "Decision 2022: Before You Vote" debate from 7 to 8 p.m. live on air on NBC 6. Livestreamed NBC 6 coverage can also be seen across multiple digital platforms including NBC6.com, the NBC 6 app and mobile web, or you can watch by downloading the NBC 6 app on Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV. Live coverage will also be streamed in its entirety on NBC South Florida News channel on Peacock, The Roku Channel, and Samsung TV.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Demings is a former Orlando police chief and currently holds a congressional seat in central Florida. She cruised to victory in the Democratic primary in August.

Rubio was first elected in 2010 and is the state's senior U.S. Senator. He won reelection in 2016 over Democrat Patrick Murphy by near 8 percentage points.

A recent Mason-Dixon poll showed Rubio with a 47% to 41% lead over Demings, though 10% were still undecided.

Big money has poured into the race with Demings outraising Rubio by more than $20 million, Federal Election Commission records showed.