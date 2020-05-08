coronavirus

Watch the Blue Angels Fly Over South Florida

NBC 6 will be doing special coverage of the Blue Angels' flyover on air and online at 1 p.m.

By Willard Shepard

NBC 6 will have complete coverage of the Blue Angels' flyover on air and online starting at 1 p.m. with crews across Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

The Navy Blue Angels are scheduled to take flight over South Florida this afternoon in a salute to healthcare workers and first responders.

At 1 p.m., they leave Boca Medical Center and come down Federal Highway before passing through Miami Beach and downtown Miami, heading south to Homestead before heading north.

Their route takes them over some of the area's biggest medical centers, including Boca Medical Center, Broward General, Joe DiMaggio's Childrens Hospital, Jackson Memorial and more.

"We thought when we got together with the Thunderbirds it was a way we can reach out and maybe and touch those lives," Blue Angels Commander Brian Kesselring said.

"It’s nothing more than neighbors looking out through their window pane at each other and watching a couple of flight demonstration teams fly by and maybe increase morale and have a visible show of support."

Residents are being asked to observe the flyover from their homes and avoid traveling while practicing social distancing.

