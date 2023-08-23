only on 6

‘We thank God every day': Man makes incredible recovery after suffering shark bite in Florida Keys

Three months after the severe shark bite, Kevin Blanco is walking and running on his own

By Chris Hush

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 20-year-old Miami-Dade man is speaking out just three months after an encounter with a bull shark that landed him in the hospital with critical injuries.

The shark bite came within centimeters of a main artery in Kevin Blanco’s thigh, but today he is back home in Kendall, walking on his own.

“Technically, he bit me in the perfect spot because I have full use of my leg,” said Blanco. “I have minor tissue damage, minor nerve damage and minor muscle damage.”

On May 18th, Blanco went spearfishing 70 feet underwater with friends in Marathon when a bull shark clamped down on his leg, twice.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

His friends brought him to the surface and wrapped a tourniquet around his leg until EMS crews could get him to the hospital.

He was later brought ashore in a private boat to the nearby Sunset Grille & Raw Bar. A Trauma Star helicopter landed on the Seven Mile Bridge to airlift him to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami.

“I could not be here…I could have one leg,” he said. “I run through the whole thing and it’s just like, wow.”

Local

missing child 11 hours ago

Missing child alert issued for 4-year-old girl last seen in December, thought to be in danger of death, bodily harm

Broward County 21 hours ago

Detectives investigating after 13-year-old girl killed in shooting in North Lauderdale

NBC6 interviewed Blanco from his hospital bed a day after the incident. At the time, it was unclear how long recovery would take.

A 20-year-old spearfisher shared his story after he survived getting bitten by a bull shark in the Florida Keys. NBC6's Christian Colón reports

Blanco's father, a fire captain with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, believes this story was close to having an alternate ending.

“We thank God every day for him still being here,” said Omar Blanco. “I know people who didn’t make it and I know how close we were to being in a situation like those people.”

Blando says he has a greater respect for swimming in shark territory, but it’s only a matter of time before he gets back into the water.

“100% will be back out there,” he said. “I haven’t spearfished yet. I will once I get approval from the household.”

This article tagged under:

only on 6Florida Keysbull shark
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us