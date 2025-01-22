‘What is the hold up?' Mom demands answers a month after teen son stabbed to death

More than a month after a teen was stabbed to death in Miami, his mother is still seeking answers and pushing for an arrest to be made.

Yahkeim Lollar, 17, was stabbed to death on Dec. 20 and since then his mother has not stopped in her quest to find out who killed him and have them held accountable.

Lollar, also known to family and friends as "Keimo," died after being stabbed in the garage of their apartment building near Northwest 6th Court and 61st Street.

Mother Nathalie Jean said she frantically ran downstairs after getting the call that something happened. Police told her Keimo was gone.

Lollar, a junior at Miami Northwestern Senior High School, was described as being devoted to his family. He loved playing football and video games and dreamed of a career in finance, his mother said.

Miami Police said the suspect is a 17-year-old girl who knew Keimo. Jean said that the suspect was her son’s ex-girlfriend and she was only questioned by police.

Jean held a protest outside the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office Wednesday, and said she's frustrated that no one is in custody.

"My son can't speak for himself so we have to speak for him, so we're seeking justice," Jean said. "It's been a month, what's going on, what's the hold up? If the shoe was on the other foot my son would have been in jail, so what is the issue, what is the hold up? They're not giving us any information like what's going on, why is she free to go home?"

In a recent statement, the State Attorney's Office said the investigation was ongoing.

"This matter is still under police investigation with additional evidence and information presently being gathered. As a result of this recognized need for the full accumulation of evidence, an arrest has not yet been made," the statement read.