What to Know About Art Basel and Art Miami

It's a great time to be an art lover in South Florida.

Miami Art Week has kicked off and two of its major fairs, Art Miami and Art Basel, are happening this week and will attract tens of thousands of people from around the world to the Miami and Miami Beach areas.

Here's a basic what-to-know about the fairs:

Art Basel

Billed as the premier art fair of the Americas, Art Basel will feature over 250 international galleries that will display artwork by over 4,000 artists in its 18th installment from Thursday to Sunday at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Situated in the Grand Ballroom is Art Basel's newest sector called Meridians, curated by Magalí Arriola, which will feature over 30 presentations -- from performances to video installations -- that "push the boundaries of a traditional art fair layout."

The City of Miami Beach is also calling on residents to get involved and unleash their inner curator, as officials plan to buy one work of art from this year's Art Basel and are asking residents to vote for their favorite finalist.

Art Basel will also host a series of panels, talks and discussions throughout the week with a range of speakers from the art world.

Tickets are priced starting at $65 and can be purchased online or at the west lobby box office of the convention center. Four-day passes are also available.

Venue: Miami Beach Convention Center at 1901 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139

When: Thursday, Dec. 5 through Sunday, Dec. 8 | Thursday - 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday & Saturday - noon to 8 p.m., Sunday - noon to 6 p.m.

Art Miami

Described as "America's foremost contemporary and modern art fair," Art Miami is celebrating its 30th year showcasing a wide range of art from more than 170 international galleries from nearly 22 countries.

Thousands of works from 900 artists will be showcased, including art from Jackson Pollock, Pablo Picasso, Marcel Duchamp, Andy Warhol, Salvador Dali and many more.

Additionally, the 8th installment of CONTEXT Art Miami, the sister fair to Art Miami, will showcase work from emerging and mid-career artists.

General admission ticket costs for Art Miami and CONTEXT start at $55, with multi-day passes available. Buy here.

Venue: One Herald Plaza, Northeast 14th Street & Biscayne Bay

When: Wednesday, Dec. 4 - Sunday, Dec. 8 | Wednesday through Saturday - 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Traffic

These fairs, including even more art events, will no doubt create a traffic nightmare as thousands of artists and art lovers from around the world converge in Miami and Miami Beach.

Art Week and Art Basel Likely to Bring Traffic Nightmares

For Art Basel attendees, a variety of public lots, parking garages and street parking are available nearby the Miami Beach Convention Center, as well as valet parking at the center.

Those attending Art Miami can take a free shuttle bus to and from the fair, the JW Marriott Marquis hotel and the Perez Art Museum Miami.

Virgin Trains (Brightline), Miami Beach's free trolley service and Miami-Dade Transit options such as Metromover, Metrorail and Metrobus are also available modes of transportation. Ride sharing services such as Uber or Lyft and taxis are also recommended. Click here for more tips and options for transportation during Miami Art Week.