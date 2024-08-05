When does school start in South Florida?

Throughout Broward and Miami Dade counties, public and private schools have different start dates.

Here is a guide on when each school starts.

When does school start?

Children in Southern and Southwestern states generally start school earlier in the year than those on the East Coast, the Midwest, and the Northwest, according to an analysis from the Pew Research Center of more than 13,000 national districts in 2019, the most recent research available.

Pew didn't look at whether students are returning to school earlier than ever before; however, the report notes, "There’s some evidence that more secondary-school students, at least, are spending part of their summers in the classroom."

When does Broward County Public Schools start?

Broward County Public Schools first day of class is August 12th.

When do Broward County Private Schools start?

American Heritage Schools: August 12th

American Preparatory Academy: August 21st

Atlantis Academy Coral Springs: August 12th

Cambridge International Academy: August 12th

Clever Oaks Academy: August 12th

Westminster Academy: August 14th

Calvary Christian Academy Hollywood: August 14th

Grandview Preparatory School: August 14th

Rhema Word Christian Academy: August 28th

St.Thomas Aquinas High School: 9th grade starts August 13th, Grades 10,11,12 on August 14th, rest of the grades on August 15th.

Sagemont Preparatory School: August 19th

When do Miami Dade County Public School start?

Miami Dade County Public Schools first day of class is August 15th.

When do Miami Dade County Private School start?

Westwood Christian School: August 9th

Carrollton School of The Sacred Heart: August 19th

Ransom Everglades School: August 21st

Gulliver Preparatory School: August 15th

Palmer Trinity School: August 14th

Belen Jesuit Preparatory School: Highschool begins on August 20th, Middle school on August 21st

Riviera Schools: August 19th

Trinity Christian Academy: August 13th

Scheck Hillel Community School: August 19th

Shelton Academy: August 15th

When is summer vacation over and why?

Summer vacation wasn't always about lazy days and sleep-away camp — historically, school calendars were built around the farm economy.

"Generally speaking, during the early-to-mid 19th century, schools in rural settings revolved around the agricultural system, allowing kids time off to harvest crops," Steven L. Nelson, an associate professor of education policy and leadership at the University of Las Vegas, Nevada, told TODAY.com in 2023. "Urban schools ran year-round so parents could work in factories and at other jobs."

"In the age of school reform, we're moving toward a much longer school year — and sometimes a longer school day — which can help students who are behind," says Nelson.

Some schools may determine their school calendars in accordance with the weather. "Schools might build extra days into their calendars for snow or hurricane days," he says.

Other schools opt for shorter vacations to prevent the “summer slide,” when students experience learning loss over the 8-week summer vacation.

The district operates on a modified year-round schedule, Jessica Edgar, the executive director of curriculum and instruction, told TODAY.com. With a shorter summer break, material from the previous year is significantly fresher in the minds of students and they can hit the ground running in the fall, she says.

What parents think about school start dates

Hoe do parents feel about the varying school calendars?

Abigail Carreño Miller’s two children start school in Massachusetts at different times — her 11-year-old son’s public school begins on August 28 and finishes June 12, while her 14-year-old daughter’s private school starts September 10 and ends June 5.

One disadvantage: the children’s conflicting schedules can affect summer travel.

“If we wanted to go on vacation in early June, our son would have to miss school,” Carreño Miller tells TODAY. “The benefits for our daughter though, are tremendous — she gets exhausted from working hard, so having fewer academic days and longer vacations are good for her."

