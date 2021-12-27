Where to Get Tested for COVID-19 in Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe Counties

The demand for COVID-19 testing is increasing in South Florida as the omicron variant spreads across the state and nation.

Long lines of residents trying to get tested for COVID-19 were seen in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties as families gathered for the holidays, with some reporting waiting in lines for hours at a time.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Officials have begun to expand testing as Florida has seen consecutive days of record-breaking cases for new infections.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced plans to open several new testing sites and the distribution of at-home testing kits at dozens of public libraries across the county.

Here’s where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties after the holidays:

Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade County is offering free testing at drive-thru, walk-up and mobile sites across the county. Click here to access the county’s COVID-19 test site finder.

The county is also offering at-home rapid tests kits at 27 public libraries, with a limit of up to three tests per household while supplies last. Click here for a complete list of participating locations.

Broward County

Free COVID-19 tests are being offered at drive-thru and walk-up sites across the county. Officials say the site are operated by the Florida Department of Health in Broward, do not require an appointment, and are open to both vaccinated and unvaccinated adults, children, and infants.

Click here to find a testing location near you in Broward County.

Monroe County

Drive-up and walk-up COVID-19 testing sites are open in Monroe County. Some test collection sites require appointments, while others do not. Click here for a complete list of testing locations and requirements in the county.