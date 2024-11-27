Thanksgiving

Which stores will be open and which will be closed on Thanksgiving in South Florida?

Here's a list of what will be open and closed on Thanksgiving.

By Maria Chamberlain and NBC6

Thanksgiving is around the corner, and besides time with loved ones, an attitude of gratitude and likely a stuffed turkey, it also comes with adjusted holiday hours for several of your favorite grocery and retail stores.

Of course, post offices, federal offices, courts and will be closed on Thursday.

But what about local shops and pharmacies?

Which stores are open on Thanksgiving?

  • Bass Pro Shops: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • CVS: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Dollar General: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Family Dollar: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Kroger: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Walgreens (24-hour stores will be open, all other stores will be closed)
  • Whole Foods: Many stores will operate with modified hours.
  • Sedano's: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Bravo Supermarket: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Presidente Supermarket: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • 7-Eleven: open 24 hours
  • Wawa: open 24 hours

Which stores are closed on Thanksgiving?

  • ALDI
  • Athleta
  • Banana Republic
  • Best Buy
  • Costco
  • Gap
  • Home Depot
  • HomeGoods
  • JcPenney
  • IKEA
  • Kohl's
  • Lowe's
  • Macy's
  • Marshalls
  • Michaels
  • Nordstrom's
  • Navarro Pharmacy
  • Old Navy
  • PetSmart
  • Publix
  • Sam's Club
  • T.J. Maxx
  • Target
  • Trader Joe's
  • Ulta Beauty
  • Walmart

Most malls close for Thanksgiving Day and gear up to welcome shoppers early for Black Friday. Here you can see the hours of operation for malls in South Florida.

