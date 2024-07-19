‘He didn't deserve that': Wife searches for answers after husband killed by coworker in Opa-locka

A wife is desperate for answers after her husband was gunned down at work in Opa-locka and police arrested his coworker in connection with the murder.

Dashaquan Jefferies told NBC6 that Andre White changed her life.

“He was a very humble man, he didn't deserve any of this,” Jefferies said. “Everybody is saying be strong, be strong. You can't always be strong, sometimes it's okay not to be okay and I'm not, he didn't deserve that.”

According to a police report, White got into a fight with Maurice Williams before Williams shot and killed him outside their job at Arrow Asphalt & Engineering on Monday.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

“He'll say, 'I'm at work, I love you,' — I didn't get that text, I didn't get that text,” Jefferies said.

The report said both men got into a fight the week before.

“He should have never been allowed back at that job,” Jefferies said.

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside of a business in Opa-Locka.

Jefferies and White got married almost two years ago, but they’ve known each other since they were 10 years old. White had a heart of gold, a smile that would light up a room, and he put others first, his wife said. He was also a deacon in training.

“He was a God-fearing man so much that he'll drive two hours just to make it to Sunday service,” Jefferies said.

Their three boys meant everything to White.

“He loved them with every bone in his body,” Jefferies said. “The pain I'm feeling is not just for me, it's for them, too, so it's my pain times three, so it's hard."

Jefferies' focus is staying strong for her boys and remembering the good times she had with the man who made her life better.

“God will take care of whatever He have to take care with him,” Jefferies said.

NBC6 reached out to Arrow Asphalt & Engineering late Thursday night.

Williams is charged with second-degree murder and has no bond.

Jefferies created a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral costs.