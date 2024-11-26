Miami-Dade County

Woman shot in neck while driving with son in the car on I-95

The child was not hurt, family members said

By NBC6

A mother was shot in the neck Monday while driving on Interstate 95 with her child in the car.

It happened at around 7 p.m. while she was traveling southbound near Northwest 135th Street, according to Florida Highway Patrol officials.

The victim was driving a black Lexus when she was shot at from another vehicle, FHP said.

The family of the victim, who has not been identified, said she was shot in the neck area after hearing at least two gunshots. The child, a 5-year-old boy, ducked on the floor after seeing his mom get shot. He was not hurt.

The woman was transported to Ryder Trauma Center, where she remained in stable condition.

The incident forced FHP to close the southbound lanes of the highway as they conducted their investigation.

There was no information on a suspect or description of a vehicle.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

