Miami Mayor Asks For U.S. Led Intervention in Cuba “To Protect The Cuban People From a Bloodbath”

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and several city commissioners held a press conference Sunday afternoon as protests against the Cuban government intensify in the island nation demanding an end to the dictatorship and access to more food Covid-19 vaccines.

Protests in solidarity with the Cuban people are also planned for Sunday in Miami.

"Cubans are worthy and ready to rule themselves without tyranny," Suarez said. "It can end today and it must end today. The implications of this moment can mean freedom for millions of people in the hemisphere, from Nicaraguans and Venezuelans and so many more."

Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar said that she thought this moment was "the beginning of the end" of the regime after a "perfect storm" scenario on the island after thousands of coronavirus cases in one day, lack of food and medical staff.

Cubans protested Sunday against the government of Miguel Díaz Canel, according to publications on social media as the island suffers through one of its worst socio-economic crises since the fall of the Soviet Union.

Cries of "down with the dictatorship," "freedom," and "homeland and life" were heard in several of the demonstrations that took place in different Cuban cities.

Cubans are protesting worsening conditions the country including the third wave of the pandemic, a worrying lack of food, medicine and other basic products.

The lack of electricity in homes and workplaces has become normal again, according to reports from the island.

Diaz Canel addressed the island Sunday on a national radio and television network. He said incitements to protest are coming from outside the island in a smear campaign unleashed by the U.S, while calling on Cubans to remain calm.

"The order of combat is given, the revolutionaries take to the streets," Díaz-Canel said.

In different live broadcasts on Facebook, hundreds of people can be seen marching through the streets of cities such as San Antonio de los Baños, Guira de Melena and Alquízar, all in the province of Artemisa, near Havana.

In several protest areas, internet service on cell phones has been cut off and news from the island is being interrupted.

Dozens of people have gathered in Miami to support what is happening on the island and call for a change in the system in Cuba. They not only want the government to be removed but also to restore civil liberties that allow Cubans to express themselves while improving the economic situation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.