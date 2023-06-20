Caught on Camera

‘Help me, he has a gun!': Ring video captures apparent kidnapping in Miami

By Monica Galarza

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ring video captured cries for help during what police are calling an attempted kidnapping in Miami Sunday morning.

According to police the incident occurred around 11 a.m. Sunday at SW 32nd Avenue and SW 7th Street in Miami.

A man told police he was meeting a woman for breakfast when 56-year-old Vladimir Rodriguez allegedly walked up behind him, grabbed him around the neck and held a gun while he attempted to force him into a vehicle.

Vladimir Rodriguez
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Ring video footage captured the moment you hear the victim scream to bystanders "help me, he has a gun!"

All three people involved in the incident told police the gun went off during the incident, but no one was injured.

Rodriguez told police he had followed the woman to get her location when he saw her hugging the victim. After a shot was fired, the victim started a physical altercation with Rodriguez where he got hit in the face lips and ribs.

Local

first alert weather 6 hours ago

More scattered thunderstorms expected Tuesday with possible flooding, strong winds, heavy lightning

Surfside condo collapse 17 hours ago

Family honors late mother with acts of service 2 years after Surfside tragedy

Following the altercation, Rodriguez and the woman fled the scene together.

Rodriguez was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where he is being held on $19,000 bond.

This article tagged under:

Caught on CameraMiamigunsKidnapping
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us