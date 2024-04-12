In Memoriam

Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli dies at 83, his company says on Instagram

The Italian-born designer became renowned in the early 1970s for his animal prints and for a sexy style that remained his trademark throughout his long career

By The Associated Press

FILE - Roberto Cavalli attends the Gala Event during the Vogue Fashion Dubai Experience on Oct. 31, 2014, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Vogue & The Dubai Mall (File)

Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, known for a flamboyant and glamorous style, has died at age 83, his company said Friday on Instagram.

“Dear Roberto, you may not be physically here with us anymore but I know I will feel your spirit with me always,” Fausto Puglisi, creative director at Roberto Cavalli since October 2020, wrote in the social media post. "Your name will continue on, a beacon of inspiration for others, and especially for me,” Puglisi added.

The Italian-born designer became renowned in the early 1970s for his animal prints and for a sexy style that remained his trademark throughout his long career.

The company named after Cavalli shared its condolences with his family. “His legacy remains a constant source of inspiration,” said Sergio Azzolari, CEO at the Roberto Cavalli fashion house.

