Jan. 6 defendant arrested near Obama's home had guns and 400 rounds of ammunition in his van

A federal prosecutor said in court Friday that Taylor Taranto also had a machete in his van

A Trump supporter who stormed the Capitol wearing a “Make Space Great Again” hat had two guns and 400 rounds of ammunition in his van when he was arrested Thursday near former President Barack Obama’s home, federal authorities said Friday.

A federal prosecutor said in court Friday that Taylor Taranto, a 37-year-old man first identified by online sleuths in August 2021, also had a machete in the van he appeared to be living in.

Taranto's van has been parked near the D.C. jail in recent weeks and he has appeared at protests in support of other Jan. 6 defendants, videos on social media show. Noting that he lived in the van, a federal prosecutor said Taranto had “nowhere to go.”

Taranto currently faces four misdemeanor counts in connection with Jan. 6, the federal prosecutor said.

