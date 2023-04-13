Mass. Air National Guardsman Arrested in Major Classified Document Leak

A 21-year-old national guardsman was arrested in the federal investigation into a major leak of classified U.S. intelligence documents, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday.

Jack Teixeira, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard's intelligence wing, was taken into custody without incident, Garland said. NBC10 Boston's Sky Ranger helicopter caught the arrest on camera at a home in Dighton, east of Providence, Rhode Island.

Teixeira is due to appear in federal court in Massachusetts, Garland said. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

The person whom federal investigators suspect leaked classified documents about Ukraine's war effort and other sensitive information is a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, sources tell NBC News.

Jack Teixeira, 21, was arrested in the Pentagon leak investigation, a law enforcement official confirmed to WNBC and NBC News. A person was seen being taken into custody at a home connected to Teixeira Tuesday afternoon.

The New York Times first reported that Teixeira was being investigated as the suspected leaker. Investigators believe that the guardsman, who specializes in intelligence, led the chat group where the documents were posted, two people who were not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity told The Associated Press.

Law enforcement officials roped off the street near the home in Dighton.

The Massachusetts Air National Guard referred questions to the Department of Justice and FBI. The FBI declined to give a comment; U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who leads the Department of Justice, was set to speak Thursday afternoon.

Asked to confirm investigators had identified Teixeira as the suspected leaker and were closing in on him, a spokesman for the Pentagon on Thursday afternoon referred questions to the Department of Justice and FBI, but noted that agency was reviewing how it safeguards American secrets.

"It is important to understand that we do have stringent guidelines in place for safeguarding classified and sensitive information," Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said. "This was a deliberate criminal act, a violation of those guidelines."

Earlier Thursday, when President Joe Biden was asked for an update on the investigation, he said the intelligence community and the Justice Department were "getting close" in their "full-blown investigation."

While in Dublin, Ireland, President Joe Biden was asked about the investigation into who may have leaked secret military documents online.

The Biden administration has scrambled for days to contain the fallout from the leaked information, which has publicized potential vulnerabilities in Ukraine’s air defense capabilities and exposed private assessments by allies on an array of intelligence matters.

The National Guard did not confirm his identity but said in a statement that, “We are aware of the investigation into the alleged role a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman may have played in the recent leak of highly-classified documents.”

The dozens of documents offer insight into U.S. spying on the Russian and Ukrainian war efforts in their ongoing war as well as intelligence gathering on American allies South Korea and Israel, NBC News has reported, after obtaining more than 50 of them.

The documents first appeared online in March, and a senior U.S. official said Saturday that the government’s “working theory” is that they are real, although some of them could have been altered.

The Associated Press and NBC News contributed to this report.