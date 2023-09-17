‘One that nightmares are made of': 14-year-old fatally shoots mom in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the 11000 block of Lynmoor Drive in Riverview, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

“The scene behind me is one that nightmares are made of,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, deputies received several calls in the Summerfield subdivision in Riverview.

One of the first calls was from a neighbor claiming a man fled his house and was shot several times.

Another call was of a man running through the subdivision and waiving a firearm.

When deputies arrived, the man who was running with the firearm was threatening to take his life six different times with a gun to his head. Fortunately, deputies were able to de-escalate the situation within 16 minutes.

A non-lethal projectile, a 40 mm launcher, was fired so that the man wouldn’t grab his firearm again. They asked the man to not reach for the firearm again and he was arrested without incident.

During that interaction, deputies responded to the call where the first man was shot.

Deputies found the victim shot five times in the lower torso, hands, and face.

The sheriff said it appeared to officers that the victim was trying to beg the suspect, which they later found was the man handling the firearm.

The victim was transported to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition.

Deputies then realize that a few blocks away, there is a female victim, who was related to the suspect, lying lifeless in a driveway from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials come into contact with another family member at this point. A brother said he heard his mom and her boyfriend arguing along with several gunshots.

When the brother left his bedroom, he witnessed his younger brother shoot his own mother.

The younger brother then turned the gun to his older brother, who fled the home immediately.

Sheriff Chronister said he believes after shooting his mom’s boyfriend, then fatally shooting his own mother after an argument, he began running around the neighborhood to finish off the mom’s boyfriend.

The sheriff added that no argument should ever result in murdering your own mother.

The older brother was unharmed.

“This 14-year-old young boy’s life is over too, Sheriff Chronsiter added. “He will never see the outside of a detention facility.”

The suspect is 14 years old with no criminal history.

Officials are awaiting a search warrant.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence can call the National Hotline at 800-799-7233. The Spring of Tampa Bay is a local resource for those experiencing domestic violence.