Obama Makes South Florida Stop, Stumps for Biden on Final Day of Campaign

With the 2020 presidential campaign down to it's final day on Monday, former President Barack Obama will make a stop in Miami on Monday to get voters to the polls on Election Day for his former running mate, Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Obama will take part in an event in Southwest Miami-Dade, the Biden campaign told NBC 6.

The former Commander-in-Chief, who took part in a drive-in rally October 24th in North Miami, will be joined on stage by celebrities including Latin music star Luis Fonsi and DJ Irie along with Miami-Dade mayoral candidate Daniella Levine Cava.

It's the last chance for voters to make their decision ahead of Election Day, with Biden leading many national polls over his opponent, President Donald Trump.

Biden holds a 51 to 47 percent lead in Florida in the latest NBC News / Marist poll released last week, which is within the poll’s 4.4 percent margin of error. It’s a three percent jump for the former Vice President, who was tied with Trump at 48 percent each in the September poll.

Florida is considered a must-win for both campaigns, further amplified by visits in just over the last week in a half from Obama, Biden's stop in Broward County and Tampa last Thursday and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Saturday in Miami-Dade County.

Trump made a late night stop Sunday in Miami-Dade, holding an event at Opa-locka Executive Airport where supporters waited for hours to hear the President's pitch for why he should be re-elected.

Thousands of supporters gathered for a late night rally aimed at gaining support in the critical swing state of Florida. Crowds were packed into tarmacs along with politicians to stir the crowd, including Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart and Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

"We are going to win my home state of Florida," said Trump, who changed residency to his Mar-a-Lago home while in office. "When we win, we'll get four more years in the White House."

South Florida was Trump's last stop on a whirlwind tour of swing states. Throughout the day, his supporters had gathered at various locations, including in Tropical Park along Bird Road for a drive-in rally.

As of Friday afternoon, close to 87 million people had already voted in the presidential election, breaking a record for early voting across the U.S. Election experts believe that by Tuesday night, between 150 million and 160 million ballots will have been cast.

In Florida, early voting ended when the polls closed on Sunday evening. If you still haven't cast your ballot, make sure you check out NBC 6's guides to early voting, election day and the 2020 Florida ballot.