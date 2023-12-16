Rapper Kodak Black in federal custody after possibly violating his probation

Rap superstar Kodak Black shows up in the federal jail system. NBC6 has learned that he might have been arrested after possibly violating his probation.

NBC6 has contacted Black's attorney to confirm this information.

Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, bonded out of jail Dec. 7 at night after being arrested in South Florida for cocaine possession and other charges.

Broward Sheriff's Office Kodak Black in a Broward Sheriff's Office photo from Dec. 7, 2023.

The arrest happened in Plantation after an officer spotted a black Bentley SUV parked in the roadway in the 600 block of Northwest 47th Terrace, an arrest report said.

Black had also been arrested on a trespassing charge on New Year's Day in 2022 in Pompano Beach.

In perhaps his most infamous incident, Black had a three-year federal prison sentence for falsifying documents used to buy weapons at a Miami gun store commuted by President Donald Trump on his last day in office in 2020. He had served about half his sentence.