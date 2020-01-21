Pride Night

NBC 6 Presents Florida Panthers Pride Night on Feb. 8

NBC 6 is presenting Florida Panthers Pride Night on Feb. 8 as the team takes on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The game takes place at 7 p.m. at BB&T Center and Panthers players will use rainbow pride tape during warmups that night. Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis will participate in the ceremonial puck drop and the South Florida Gay Men's Chorus will perform the National Anthem.

Fans can also purchase mystery signed Pride pucks at the Florida Panthers Foundation table outside of Club Lexus with all proceeds benefitting the Foundation.

Discounted tickets for the game will be offered by clicking on this link and entering promo code: NBC6.

For more information on Pride Night, click here.

This article tagged under:

Pride NightFlorida Panthers
