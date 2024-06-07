The price divide: Why it's cheaper to see the Stanley Cup Final in Florida compared to Canada

After a successful Game 6 win against New York Rangers, the Florida Panthers are set to take on the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final.

When talking about which city has more affordable tickets, the prices at the Rodgers Place Arena in Edmonton have only been skyrocketing compared with Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise.

According to ticket website TickPick, prices for Saturday's Game 1 at Amerant Bank Arena are 51% cheaper than those for Game 3 in Edmonton. The "get-in" price for Game 1 was $448, with an average purchase price of $719. On the other hand, Game 3 has a "get-in" fee of $930.

According to Gametime, another website, tickets for Game 1 in Sunrise range from $568 to $6,163, whereas tickets for Game 3 range in price from $779 to $3,740.

Taking into consideration all the factors that could affect the price of the ticket boost, a huge impact could be the size of the arena. Amerant Bank Arena can hold up to 20,000 people, whereas the Rodgers Place Arena can only hold up to 18,347.

Another factor is the recent success of the Panthers compared with the Oilers. Florida played in the Cup Final just last year, while it's been a longer wait for the Oilers.

"With this being the first time the Edmonton Oilers have made it to the Stanley Cup Finals since 2006 and only the second Canadian team to make it to the Finals in the past decade, demand is at an all time high," TickPick's Kyle Zorn said.

It's also worth mentioning that Canada is the birthplace of hockey, the nation's official winter sport, while South Florida didn't have an NHL team until 1993.

Many fans may also be asking them themselves when the best time to buy tickets are.

"For Panthers fans, we advise waiting 24-48 hours before as prices aren't going to increase at this point," Zorn said. "For Edmonton fans, it is a bit more of a gamble. If they think they can win one or both, then buy now."

Whatever the cost, fans in both cities may find themselves spending some big bucks to witness some hockey history.