Former Miami Hurricanes DT Darrell Jackson Announces Transfer to Rival FSU

Jackson is one of 12 players from the 2022 Hurricanes to announce an intention to transfer since the end of the season

Just over one month after losing to rival Florida State on the field, the Miami Hurricanes football team has now lost a player to the Seminoles in the transfer portal.

Defensive tackle Darrell Jackson announced Wednesday night he is transferring to FSU. Jackson - who played high school football in Gadsden County located just west of Tallahassee - spent one season in Coral Gables after transferring from Maryland, where he spent his freshman year.

"I already know most of the people on the staff," Jackson told 247 Sports ahead of his official visit to FSU on December 16. "I'm just excited. I'm home so there's nothing I'm really looking for."

Jackson had 27 tackles and three sacks last season for the Hurricanes, including two tackles in Miami's 45-3 loss to the 'Noles on November 5.

Due to NCAA transfer rules, Jackson would be required to sit out the 2023 season. However, he is seeking a hardship waiver due to a medical issue with his mother.

"My mom is going through some health issues and she wanted me to be closer to home," he shared. "So it was a tough decision but I want to do what's best for me. So I came home to be with my mom."

Jackson is one of 12 players from the 2022 Hurricanes to announce an intention to transfer since the end of the season.

