Lionel Messi holding first press conference since joining Inter Miami

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi will be addressing the media for the first time since joining Inter Miami at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Messi is scheduled to speak with reporters at DRV PNK Stadium at 4 p.m.

The press conference comes as Miami is set to take on Nashville SC in the Leagues Cup championship on Saturday.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner scored his ninth goal in six matches with his new team when Miami topped the Philadelphia Union 4-1 in a Leagues Cup semifinal on Tuesday night.

NBC6 will be streaming the press conference LIVE in this article.