Sports

Inter Miami

Lionel Messi holding first press conference since joining Inter Miami

Messi is scheduled to speak with reporters at DRV PNK Stadium at 4 p.m. Thursday

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi will be addressing the media for the first time since joining Inter Miami at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Messi is scheduled to speak with reporters at DRV PNK Stadium at 4 p.m.

MESSI MANIA

MLS Aug 15

Lionel Messi scores again, Inter Miami tops Philadelphia 4-1 to make Leagues Cup final

MLS 4 hours ago

Lamar Hunt US Open Cup: What to know about the country's oldest soccer tournament

The press conference comes as Miami is set to take on Nashville SC in the Leagues Cup championship on Saturday.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner scored his ninth goal in six matches with his new team when Miami topped the Philadelphia Union 4-1 in a Leagues Cup semifinal on Tuesday night.

NBC6 will be streaming the press conference LIVE in this article.

This article tagged under:

Inter MiamiMLSLionel Messi
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us