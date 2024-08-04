WATCH: Floridian Bobby Finke goes wire-to-wire for WR, repeat gold in 1500m

American Bobby Finke set a pace that couldn't be matched in the men's 1500m freestyle, securing not only gold, but a world record.

The 24-year-old Floridian broke a world record in the men's 1,500m freestyle in a time of 14:30.67 on Sunday to win a second-consecutive gold medal. Finke, who won gold in the event at Tokyo in 14:39.65, topped the previous mark of 14:31.02 set in 2012 by China's Sun Yang.

Finke led throughout in Sunday's race, finishing 3.88 seconds ahead of Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri, who took silver in 14:34.55. Ireland's Daniel Wiffen took bronze in 14:39.63.