Woman Says DEO Overpayment Led to Tax Filing Delay

If you received unemployment benefits last year, you will need to report that information on your tax return using a document called a 1099-G form.

But one local woman says her 1099-G form is incorrect and she has spent months trying to get an updated one.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Myrtle Young told NBC 6 Responds the incorrect form stems from an overpayment of thousands in unemployment benefits.

“I am like, ‘Why am I getting all this money?’” Young said.

She says she applied for benefits in November and after calling the DEO to confirm her application was processed, she started to receive money.

The problem, she says, is the amount she received was more than what she qualified for.

“Another two weeks and I start getting another $900, another $1,000, another $500, and then I went to my mailbox and there was a check for $4,000, and I am like, something is not right,” Young said.

Within weeks, Young says, she received multiple direct deposits into her bank account, a check, and a prepaid debit card. In total, she says she received $12,163.

“I said ‘No, it is not my money, you guys, it’s messed up,’” Young said.

She says she paid the money back to the DEO, but when it came time to do her taxes she discovered her 1099-G form was wrong.

“I have been trying to get that corrected form since January,” Young said.

When we reached out to the DEO about her case, they sent us a statement, saying in part, “If a claimant did not receive their 1099-G tax form, they received a 1099-G Tax Form by mistake, their 1099-G Tax Form is incorrect, or they cannot access their 1099-G Tax Form, visit 1099grequest.myflorida.com.”

It’s a step Young says she has done.

“I don’t have a give up bone in my body, I am a fighter, and I will fight for what is right and what is mine,” Young said.

The DEO told us they have sent Young’s case to their reemployment assistance team for further review.

You may be able to still file your taxes without your 1099-G form if you know the total amount of unemployment benefits you received and the amount of federal taxes withheld.

But keep in mind, some tax professionals may require a paper copy of the form when completing your federal tax return.