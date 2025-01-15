All lanes shut down on Florida's Turnpike southbound in Broward County

All lanes were shut down on Florida's Turnpike southbound early Wednesday.

What was first reported as a vehicle fire before 3:30 a.m. blocked lanes between NW 27th Avenue and NW 57th Avenue. It was unclear what may have caused that incident or if anyone was hurt.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Drivers were being diverted, forced to make a U-turn and exit through the on-ramp on University Drive.

NBC6 What was first reported as a vehicle fire blocked lanes on NW 27th Avenue to NW 57th Avenue. It was unclear what may have caused that incident or if anyone was hurt.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Video shows emergency crews at the scene and traffic backing up the roadway.

Take Miramar Parkway as your alternate route.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.