All lanes shut down on Florida's Turnpike southbound in Broward County

All lanes were shut down on Florida's Turnpike southbound early Wednesday.
What was first reported as a vehicle fire before 3:30 a.m. blocked lanes between NW 27th Avenue and NW 57th Avenue. It was unclear what may have caused that incident or if anyone was hurt.
Drivers were being diverted, forced to make a U-turn and exit through the on-ramp on University Drive.
Video shows emergency crews at the scene and traffic backing up the roadway.
Take Miramar Parkway as your alternate route.
