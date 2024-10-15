Tanker truck rollover crash leaves driver hurt in Oakland Park

A tanker truck crashed, rolled over and came to a stop right by a home in Oakland Park on Tuesday, leaving a massive mess and injured driver.

It happened in the area of Andrews Avenue between Commercial Boulevard and 53rd Court.

The Oakland Park Fire Department said the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

It was not immediately clear what caused the truck to roll over.

"The leak was contained," the Oakland Park Fire Department said. "Fire Rescue is offloading the fuel from the vehicle so it can be uprighted and removed."

Your alternate route would be Northwest 9th Avenue to avoid delays.