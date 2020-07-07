Afternoon Storms Could Bring Slight Dip in Temperatures to South Florida Starting Tuesday

After near record heat over the first week of July, South Florida could see a slight drop in temperatures - a very slight drop - in the coming days thanks to more rain in the forecast.

We have entered a stormy pattern with most of the action each day firing up during the afternoon. These storms have limited temperatures a little bit too as we say goodbye to the mid-90s.

The high of 91 in Miami on Monday, for instance, was the coolest high since June 21st. This just shows you how warm we've been considering the average high for this time of the year is 91.

Our mornings have been a little cooler too. Key West dropped to 80 degrees early on Tuesday. You have to go all the way back to June 18th to find a morning this cool.

We drop rain chances a little each day with Thursday looking like the driest day this week. This will allow temperatures to work back to the low to mid-90s.

Storm chances ramp back up late this week and weekend with highs limited to the low 90s once again.

Track the weather across South Florida with NBC 6's First Alert Doppler 6000 anytime.