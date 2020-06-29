Near Record Breaking Heat for Parts of South Florida on Monday

After a weekend that saw record high temperatures for parts of the area, South Florida will not be seeing a cool down to start the work week.

Monday, the city of Miami saw a record high of 84 degrees for the low temperatures and Key West tie their record at 84. Later in the day, we will once again have Miami-Dade and Broward looking at high heat and humidity along with some hazy skies and feels like temperatures that will eclipse 100 degrees.

As the week goes along, we may see a few more storms as temperatures and humidity remain high. In fact, it looks like above average temperatures will be in play all week.

For the holiday weekend, we could see a few more storms roll in by the time the 4th of July arrives next Saturday.

