A South Florida cold front promises a break in the humidity

The first cold front of the season is southbound for South Florida, arriving Wednesday afternoon.

While this front won't deliver a punchy change in temperature, a comfortable adjustment to the humidity will take shape in its wake.

This will lead to a few nice days with near-normal temperatures for mid-October, minus the late-season sticky feel to the air.

It was nearly the same time last year that South Florida experienced the season's first morning with lows in the 60s.

Sadly, that will not be the case with this system. Instead, the deep humidity will be wiped out Wednesday night and Thursday as lows recede to the lower 70s with highs in the lower to mid-80s.

These readings will be very close to our mid-October averages of lows near 75 and highs near 86.

In South Florida, the first few cold fronts of fall usually don't produce a prolonged period of cool weather, in addition to not being able to keep rain chances down.

Wednesday's front will get hung up in the Straits of Florida, stalling out to become the focal point for increased showers and a few storms by Friday.

Unfortunately, this pattern will carry through the weekend.

Beginning Friday, the brief break in humidity will exit with rain chances, humidity and rising temperatures returning.

In addition, breezy conditions will develop and enhance South Florida's rip current risk all weekend.