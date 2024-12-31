Chilly start to 2025: Incoming cold front to bring temps in the 50s to South Florida

If you like a break from South Florida's year-round warmth, this one's for you: the region will go from warm and humid on New Year's Eve to downright brisk later this week and weekend.

South Florida's next cold front arrives during the day Wednesday and brings little cool jabs daily until bottoming out this weekend.

The wind direction is key here. A north and northwest wind is expected, which allows the cooler air from the north to travel down the Florida peninsula without travelling over water and warming. This direction will also allow the chilly air to spill all the way to the coast.

What kind of numbers are we talking about?

Much cooler air is forecast to move in later this week and weekend. The coolest morning appears to be Sunday. If 52 verifies for #Miami, it would be the coolest temperature since last January! Bundle up! @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/x937gljYJF — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) December 31, 2024

Well, look for highs in the 70s and lows beginning to push into the 50s as early as Thursday and Friday.

We will drop another level this weekend with widespread 50s across all of Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and low- to mid-60 degrees throughout the Florida Keys. We may even see some upper-40 degrees on Sunday morning inland from the coast.

While we’ve seen numbers like this recently in Fort Lauderdale and Key West, the 52 degrees we are forecasting in Miami on Sunday morning could be the coolest morning since last January.

Northern Florida meanwhile is forecast to experience widespread 30s.

In short: go deep into the closet this weekend!