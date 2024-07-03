Heat advisory issued for South Florida Wednesday and Thursday

A heat advisory will be in effect for Broward, Miami-Dade and more counties on Wednesday and Thursday as feels-like temperatures climb into the triple digits.

The advisory kicks in at 10 a.m. Wednesday and will last until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Peak heat index values will be between 105 and 110 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

And though the night will not be quite as hot as the day, the NWS warned: “Although heat indices will decrease Wednesday night into Thursday, they will likely not drop below 90 degrees for portions of the east coast metro [area].”

Tips for dealing with the heat

There’s hot and then there's heat advisory hot.

The Red Cross and the National Weather Service (NWS) have a series of recommendations for facing days with high temperatures and avoiding health problems.

The general basic recommendation is to stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and protect yourself from the sun if you're going to be engaging in outdoor activities.

One of the first warnings is related to vehicles, as the heat inside a car can be deadly. "Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The interior temperature of the vehicle can quickly reach 120 degrees," says the Red Cross.

It is also recommended to avoid excessive consumption of caffeinated or alcoholic beverages.

If you don't have air conditioning, seek relief from the heat during the hottest hours of the day in places like libraries, theaters, and shopping malls.

It is also advisable to avoid extreme temperature changes. Avoid exercising outdoors during the hottest hours of the day.

Take frequent breaks if you work outdoors and check frequently to ensure that pets are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of fresh water and shade.

Future forecast

Look for more of the same this week as rain chances remain on the low side, roughly 20-30% or so.

The positive spin? Your Fourth of July should by a mostly dry one.

Significant rain may be kept at bay right through the weekend with maybe a few extra storms on Sunday. Find your cool spot!