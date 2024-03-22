first alert weather

Live radar: Track the wet, windy weather moving into South Florida

By NBC6

South Florida is expected to receive wet and windy weather this weekend, which could impact your plans if you were expected to attend the Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami.

A Flood Watch is in effect today through Saturday for 2”-4” of rainfall and 6"+ locally.

A Wind advisory is also in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday with sustained winds expected at 20-25 mph with gusts up to or over 40 mph.

Rain showers and thunderstorms have been around the Florida Keys early Friday morning, but more of the steady and heavy rain will fill in throughout the area as the day continues.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Watch the player above to track the nasty weather expected to move into South Florida.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weather
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us