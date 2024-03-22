Live radar: Track the wet, windy weather moving into South Florida

South Florida is expected to receive wet and windy weather this weekend, which could impact your plans if you were expected to attend the Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami.

A Flood Watch is in effect today through Saturday for 2”-4” of rainfall and 6"+ locally.

A Wind advisory is also in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday with sustained winds expected at 20-25 mph with gusts up to or over 40 mph.

Rain showers and thunderstorms have been around the Florida Keys early Friday morning, but more of the steady and heavy rain will fill in throughout the area as the day continues.

Watch the player above to track the nasty weather expected to move into South Florida.