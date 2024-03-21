Flood watch in effect Friday and Saturday in South Florida. See how this might affect your plans

A flood watch is in effect for Broward and Miami-Dade County starting Friday morning through Saturday evening.

In preparation for a busy weekend in South Florida with different events taking place in our cities, it looks like we’ll be in the crosshairs for active weather.

A warm front is coming our way. An area of low pressure is working across the northern Gulf of Mexico and pushing a warm front across our area on Friday.

This will spread tropical air across South Florida, with the heaviest rain and best chance for thunderstorms by the second half of the day.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Friday with the low-pressure center, there is a chance for isolated tornadoes, strong wind, and flooding. It's expected to start raining during the evening, although activity could start as early as 10 a.m.

Worst of the storm is expected to move in late Friday evening. Rainfall looks to be between 3” and 5”+ inches. A flood watch is in effect starting Friday morning through Saturday evening.

This is important to have in mind if you’re planning to attend an event such as Ultra, which is taking place at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami, an area that is not strange to flooding.

We will stay locked into this unstable air mass into Saturday, with periods of heavy rain throughout the day.

By the end of the day, things will look to clear out and we improve by the second half of the weekend.

It's still early, so stay with NBC6 and the First Alert Weather Team as we continue to analyze the data and fine tune the forecast.