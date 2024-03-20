Heavy rain expected ahead of busy weekend in South Florida. See what the models say

In preparation for a busy weekend in South Florida with different events taking place in our cities, it looks like we’ll be in the crosshairs for some active weather Friday and Saturday.

A warm front is coming our way. An area of low pressure will work across the northern Gulf of Mexico late Thursday and push a warm front across our area on Friday.

This will spread tropical air across South Florida, with the heaviest rain and best chance for thunderstorms by the second half of the day.

Warm fronts can bring severe weather, so we will have to watch this closely.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

As of this writing, the Storm Prediction Center has us in what is known as a "marginal risk" for severe weather on Friday.

This means the probability of severe weather is low, but not zero.

Specifically, we are looking at less than a 10% chance of severe weather with damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes as the primary impacts.

We will stay locked into this unstable air mass into Saturday, with periods of heavy rain possible throughout the day.

Model guidance is consistent, cranking out 2-3" of rain across the region, with possible tallies of 4" or more in some spots. This could lead to flooding, especially in low-lying areas.

This is important to have in mind if you’re planning to attend an event such as Ultra, which is taking place at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami, an area that is not strange to flooding.

It's still early, so stay with NBC6 and the First Alert Weather Team as we continue to analyze the data and fine tune the forecast.