Tropical Wave Could Become Next Depression in Coming Days

South Florida is watching a tropical wave that right now is thousands of miles away, but could become the next depression and possibly a named storm of the 2020 hurricane season.

The large area of low pressure is roughly 800 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and over 1000 miles east of the Leeward Islands. The system is a little better organized and we could be looking at a tropical depression by later Tuesday or Wednesday.

The disturbance is moving west-northwest at 15 miles per hour, which brings it near the Leeward Islands later this week. The latest computer models are pushing the system farther to the north now, with the bulk of the rain and potential gusty winds staying north of the region.

The system is forecast to face harsher conditions later this week too. This will likely keep the system from strengthening considerably. Needless to say, we will continue to watch closely.