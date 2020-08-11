2020 hurricane season

Tropical Wave Could Become Next Depression in Coming Days

The system is a little better organized and we could be looking at a tropical depression by later Tuesday or Wednesday

By Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Florida is watching a tropical wave that right now is thousands of miles away, but could become the next depression and possibly a named storm of the 2020 hurricane season.

The large area of low pressure is roughly 800 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and over 1000 miles east of the Leeward Islands. The system is a little better organized and we could be looking at a tropical depression by later Tuesday or Wednesday.

The disturbance is moving west-northwest at 15 miles per hour, which brings it near the Leeward Islands later this week. The latest computer models are pushing the system farther to the north now, with the bulk of the rain and potential gusty winds staying north of the region.

Local

News You Should Know 2 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Bodycam Shows Child Canal Rescue, NBC 6 Employees Share COVID Survival Stories

Broward 3 hours ago

South Florida Man Lied to Get $60K in Coronavirus Loans: Officials

The system is forecast to face harsher conditions later this week too. This will likely keep the system from strengthening considerably. Needless to say, we will continue to watch closely.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

2020 hurricane seasonFloridafirst alert weather
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us