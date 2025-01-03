1 Alexander twin denied bond, decision delayed for the other amid rape charges

Prominent real estate broker Oren Alexander will have to wait until next week to see if he'll be allowed to leave jail, while his twin brother was denied bond during a hearing in federal court in Miami on Friday.

The brothers had sought bond on charges of sex trafficking and gang rape. But federal prosecutors argued that they were a flight risk and a danger to the community.

At Friday's hearing, Alon Alexander's attorney urged a judge to consider releasing him to home confinement under what they argued would be secure conditions. They proposed a private, two-bedroom apartment on an 8th floor with a private security company monitoring him around the clock, in addition to a promise to put up any amount of money.

But the judge rejected the proposal and said Alon Alexander will remain behind bars while he awaits a transfer to New York. The judge focused on the potential risk of fleeing the country, specifically to Israel where the judge said his wife is a citizen.

"Obviously we are disappointed that the magistrate judge was not willing to impose the conditions of release that we had proposed, including home confinement under electronic monitoring, surveilled by a private security company that is manned by former federal law enforcement officers, including the former special agent in charge of the FBI," defense attorney Howard Srebnik said after the hearing.

Oren Alexander's detention hearing was postponed until next week.

Another judge had previously rejected a $115 million bail package proposed by their older brother Tal Alexander that would have allowed all three men who are prominent in luxury real estate in South Florida and New York to be released pending trial in New York City.

The brothers were charged last month in New York with luring, drugging and violently raping dozens of women over more than a decade. Alon and Oren Alexander also face state charges in Miami-Dade stemming from three alleged sexual assaults.

Oren and Tal Alexander are known for brokering deals on high-end properties in New York City and Miami for clients that included Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Liam Gallagher, and Lindsay Lohan. In 2022, they started a new real estate company called Official.

Alon Alexander attended law school and joined the family’s private security business.