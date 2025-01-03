Woman accuses Alexander brother of raping her when she was 17 in Aspen hotel room

Twin brothers from a prominent real estate family who are already accused of rape and sex trafficking in cases in Miami-Dade and federal court are now facing more allegations of sexual assault in Colorado.

A woman filed a federal lawsuit this week accusing Alon Alexander of raping her in 2017 in a hotel room in Aspen.

The lawsuit claims the woman was 17 when the alleged incident happened, and that Alon Alexander knew she was underage but gave her alcoholic drinks that later realized may have contained drugs before he allegedly raped her.

At one point during the encounter, Alon Alexander grabbed the teen's phone, told her to unlock it and followed himself on Instagram from her account and messaged himself "hey babe" from her account to his, the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit also accuses his twin brother Oren of raping another woman in the hotel room.

The twins, along with their older brother Tal, are already in federal custody after their arrests last month.

Oren and Tal Alexander are the founders of Official, a luxury real estate firm with offices in Miami and New York and that also operates in the Hamptons and Aspen.

Alon Alexander has been an executive of a private security firm owned and operated by his family since around 2012.

An indictment accuses the brothers of drugging, sexually assaulting and raping dozens of victims dating back to around 2010 by using "their prominent positions in the real estate industry" to meet the women they targeted.

In multiple civil lawsuits filed in New York last year, multiple women accused one or more of the brothers of alleged sexual assaults and batteries dating back over a decade.

A federal judge is expected to rule soon on whether to grant Alon Alexander bond, and is twin also has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for Friday in federal court.

The older brother, Tal, was denied bond last month.