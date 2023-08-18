Broward

2 pregnant women among 20 people injured after car crashes into restaurant in Plantation

A woman was trying to park her car but drove through the front of Thai Meal instead.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Twenty people were hurt after a car drove into a restaurant Friday in Plantation, officials said.

Images showed a red sedan with broken glass all around it inside Thai Meal, located in a plaza in the 8200 block of West Sunrise Boulevard.

"I thought a bomb went off for a second,” said Angel Soler, who said he was sitting with his back to the glass when the car crashed in.

Plantation Fire Rescue officials said a woman was trying to park her car but drove through the front of the restaurant instead. People are heard panicking and screaming in cellphone video of the aftermath.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"I got shoved to the side and my wife got shoved with the rest of the tables," Soler said.

Out of the 20 people who were injured, 12 were hospitalized, fire officials said, including two pregnant women. Paramedics treated several people in the parking lot.

“It could have been a lot worse,” Plantation Fire Rescue spokesperson Aston Bright said. “It's a Friday night and people are here enjoying and eating their dinner, so this is just a terrible accident. We're glad that it did not turn out to be much worse.”

Local

Weather 8 hours ago

On and off rain expected Saturday as scattered storms move onshore across South Florida

only on 6 22 hours ago

Man accused of firing at 4 Miami-Dade officers admits he was the shooter

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Broward
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us