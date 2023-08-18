2 pregnant women among 20 people injured after car crashes into restaurant in Plantation

Twenty people were hurt after a car drove into a restaurant Friday in Plantation, officials said.

Images showed a red sedan with broken glass all around it inside Thai Meal, located in a plaza in the 8200 block of West Sunrise Boulevard.

"I thought a bomb went off for a second,” said Angel Soler, who said he was sitting with his back to the glass when the car crashed in.

Plantation Fire Rescue officials said a woman was trying to park her car but drove through the front of the restaurant instead. People are heard panicking and screaming in cellphone video of the aftermath.

"I got shoved to the side and my wife got shoved with the rest of the tables," Soler said.

Out of the 20 people who were injured, 12 were hospitalized, fire officials said, including two pregnant women. Paramedics treated several people in the parking lot.

“It could have been a lot worse,” Plantation Fire Rescue spokesperson Aston Bright said. “It's a Friday night and people are here enjoying and eating their dinner, so this is just a terrible accident. We're glad that it did not turn out to be much worse.”

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.