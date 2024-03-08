2 teens arrested in fatal January shooting of 19-year-old in Deerfield Beach

Nearly two months after a young man was fatally shot in Deerfield Beach, authorities say they've arrested two teens in connection with the killing.

Bryan Fonseca, 19, was gunned down on Jan. 12 after his father said he told his sister he was going to meet up with two unknown men.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to a call about a single-vehicle crash at the Heritage Circle Condominiums at 4354 Northwest 9th Avenue and found Fonseca, who had crashed his Mercedes into a tree as a result of being shot.

Fonseca, of Coral Springs, was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries on Feb. 2.

Detectives investiigated the killing and were led to two suspects, a 16-year-old male and 19-year-old Omari Garcia, officials said.

The 16-year-old was arrested by Coral Springs Police on Feb. 29 on an unrelated charge, and detectives obtained arrest warrants for the teen and Garcia on March 2 in Fonseca's killing.

Garcia was arrested in Miami on Wednesday. Both suspects face charges of felony murder in the third degree, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Omari Garcia

Fonseca's father, Joseph Fonseca, spoke with NBC6 after his son died and said he just wanted justice.

"When I see his picture it hurts," he said. "They took him from me. It is not right. I want to see those guys in jail."

Officials haven't given a possible motive for the killing.

“I lost the love of my life," said Fonseca's father. "I didn’t know what was going on. Because of this I lost the love of my life."