Miami Beach

4 teens and woman arrested after shoplifting ended in attack on Miami Beach store employees

The teens and the woman, 26-year-old Racheida Murphy, were arrested and face charges including felony battery, simple battery and petit theft, police said

By Jessica Vallejo

Four teens and an adult have been arrested in connection with a shoplifting incident at a Miami Beach store that ended with two employees beaten in an attack that was caught on camera.

The incident happened Sept. 19 at the Surf Style at 421 Lincoln Road.

According to police and an arrest report, the female juveniles entered the store and took vape pens from the front then left without paying.

A male employee left the store and followed the teens and started recording them while telling them they needed to pay, police said.

The teens started punching the employee repeatedly and that's when a homeless woman, who was unrelated to the shoplifting, joined in and started beating the man, police said.

A female store employee tried to assist and was also attacked, police said.

The suspects fled the scene, but the incident had been caught on camera by the male employee.

Police said video of the incident was obtained by officers assigned to Miami Beach Senior High School, which helped police identify the suspects.

The teens and the woman, 26-year-old Racheida Murphy, were arrested and face charges including felony battery, simple battery and petit theft, police said.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Racheida Murphy

The male employee on Friday showed NBC6 the bruises he still has from the attack, and voiced his frustrations with the incident.

"I am so disillusioned with what happened on Lincoln Road, now this is just different, young teens who don't respect, and you're forced to stay back if this happens," he said in Spanish.

This article tagged under:

Miami BeachCaught on Camera
