6 Things to Know – Body Cam Turned Off During Miami Arrest, Democrats Collide at Presidential Debate

It’s Thursday, February 20th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - The family of a 3-year-old boy who was struck and killed by a car on Valentine's Day in Homestead announced their intent to sue the driver behind the wheel and his employer.

Anthony de Leon's family, along with their attorney Adam Finkel, made the announcement Wednesday at the site of the crash along US-1. The driver, 42-year-old Hanskabell Amargos, told NBC 6 that he was test driving cars for his job at Spitzer Automotive when he was cut off and accidentally stepped on his accelerator and not the brakes.

No. 2 - Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony is being hailed a hero by some for helping to save another driver suffering a medical emergency this week.

The Sheriff’s Office said Tony was driving home Tuesday night in Coral Springs when the car in front of him did not move during a green light. Tony was able to get the driver out of his car and on the ground to start performing CPR. Police and Fire Rescue crews arrived to take over efforts and transport the man to an area hospital, where he was treated and released.

No. 3 - Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, a billionaire who has been advertising heavily against President Donald Trump, took the debate stage for the first time Wednesday in this year's presidential race.

He went up against five Democrats who had already been vying for the chance to oust Trump in November. Those five -- and in particular Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts -- greeted him with a series of sharp attacks. Sen. Bernie Sanders, independent of Vermont is leading the Democrats nationally in an NBC/Wall Street Journal poll released Monday with 27% support.

No. 4 - Two elderly passengers taken off the Diamond Princess cruise ship because they were infected with a new virus have died, Japan's health ministry said Thursday, becoming the first fatalities from the virus-stricken vessel.

Japan now has three deaths linked to the COVID-19 illness. A health ministry official only confirmed that they had been previously been hospitalized in serious condition and had existing chronic diseases.

No. 5 - Body camera video shows Samuel Scott being handcuffed, questioned and taken into custody by Miami Police in June 2018 – after Scott says he called police after a man stole his car.

But when officers showed up, he says he became the suspect – and body camera video shows the officer turning it off for several minutes. To hear from both Scott and officials with the police department, click here to see the report from NBC 6’s Willard Shepard.

No. 6 – Weatherwise, the warm temperatures sticks around for another day in South Florida - but slight relief could be coming as soon as Friday in the area. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.