6 Things to Know – Broward Beaches Back Open, Fewer Cars Don’t Mean Less Crashes

It’s Tuesday, May 26th - and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - Weatherwise, a Flood Watch has been extended to Tuesday night with heavy afternoon storms likely to drench South Florida as they have the last two days. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.

No. 2 - After months of being closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Broward County’s beaches are set to welcome back visitors Tuesday.

The county will be reopening their beaches along with hotels and gyms reopening the same day. Beaches will be open from sunrise until sunset with no picnics or sunbathing allowed and no crowds of more than 10 people. Gyms will be allowed to reopen as long as they maintain 50% capacity, sanitize equipment between use, conduct temperature checks on patrons, and make sure staff wear face masks.

No. 3 - The State of Florida has filed paperwork in court to suspend the license of a Hialeah assisted living facility over coronavirus concerns.

The 67-bed long-term care facility called Salmos 23 on East 5th Street sat empty on Monday, after staff were sent home to quarantine and residents were transferred to other senior living facilities. According to an emergency suspension order, state investigators said that by mid-May, 47 residents from Salmos went to the hospital with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infections.

No. 4 - Call it the pandemic paradox. You might think fewer cars on the road would translate to less riskier rides.

But the National Safety Council finds the rate of fatalities per miles driven actually increased in March over last year's rate, even as tourism plummeted, businesses shut down and tens of millions fell unemployed. Click here for more on this story from NBC 6 investigator Tony Pipitone.

No. 5 - Beau Guyott says he walked from West Palm Beach to Tallahassee to raise awareness about the issues out-of-work people are facing when applying for unemployment benefits.

Guyott, who was laid off from his job in the hospitality industry, says he applied for unemployment benefits in March. After waiting weeks for answers from the Department of Economic Opportunity about the status of his own claim, he says he made the decision to walk to the DEO office in Tallahassee. Click here for Guyott’s story from NBC 6 consumer investigator Sasha Jones.

No. 6 - A waitress at a Palm Beach County restaurant got the tip of a lifetime when a NBA star left a $1,000 tip during a recent visit.

The restaurant in Delray Beach, Che Restaurant, posted a photo this weekend on social media saying one of their employees received the tip from Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond. The restaurant noted that the waitress was “shaking and had tears of happiness” while saying many employees had been suffering due to closures amid the coronavirus pandemic.