6 Things to Know – Cruise Line Accused of Downplaying Coronavirus, Local Residents Told to ‘Stay in Home’

It’s Tuesday, March 24th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 – More than 200 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Florida Monday as the state's death toll increased to 17.

Another 220 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the state, bringing the total to 1,227, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health. The numbers include 1,147 Florida residents and 80 non-Florida residents. Miami-Dade led the state with 278 cases, followed by Broward County with 263.

No. 2 - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has doubled down on his efforts to avoid a statewide lock down to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, as new rules have been proposed for people traveling from New York and New Jersey.

In a news conference on Monday, DeSantis said he planned on signing an executive order that would require any person flying to Florida from New York or New Jersey to self-isolate for 14-days. The governor did not explain how the self-quarantine would be enforced but said it was criminal offense if people chose to violate it.

No. 3 - The City of Miami Beach issued an emergency order Monday that requires residents to remain in their home to the "maximum extent possible" to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

The "Safer at Home" order, which goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, will allow residents to leave their homes for groceries, medical care, restaurant take out, banking and essential work activities. All public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a residence are prohibited, the order states.

No. 4 - A security guard working for a Miami-Dade County subcontractor claims he was temporarily suspended without pay for wearing a surgical mask to work.

Luis Herrera wore a face mask while working at the Hialeah Metrorail Station, where he says dozens of people are still getting on rides, including the elderly, each day. He said he was given an ultimatum - to take off the mask, or to go home. The owner of Vista Security, the subcontractor that hired Herrera, said he had no problem with the face mask and that the order came from the county contractor, Allied Universal.

No. 5 - Florida's attorney general launched an investigation into a report that Norwegian Cruise Lines downplayed the risks of the new coronavirus with “misleading” sales pitches to continue to book cruises, officials said Monday.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said the Consumer Protection Division is conducting an extensive investigation into the sales scripts employees received to quell virus fears coming from potential customers and sell cruise packages. The Miami New Times reported earlier this month that it obtained emails showing managers encouraged sales employees to use misleading information such as that the new coronavirus could only survive in cold temperatures.

No. 6 – Weatherwise, warm temperatures and almost no rain is the name of the game for much of the rest of the week across South Florida. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.