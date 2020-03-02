6 Things to Know – Early Voting Starts in Miami-Dade, Examining Acupuncture Trend

It’s Monday, March 2nd – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - Florida officials are working to confirm what it described as two "presumptive positive" cases of the coronavirus in the state.

In a tweet Sunday evening, the state's Department of Health said two adults - one in Manatee County, the other in Hillsborough - are being isolated and cared for. FDOH says it is working to contact, isolate and monitor people who could have come into contact with both patients. State officials have planned a Monday morning press conference to provide the latest details.

No. 2 - Health officials in Washington state said Sunday night that a second person had died from the coronavirus — a man in his 70s from a nursing facility near Seattle where dozens of people were sick and had been tested for the virus.

Vice President Mike Pence and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar both said during a round of TV talk show appearances Sunday that thousands more testing kits had been distributed to state and local officials, with thousands more to come.

No. 3 – Voters in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties can head to the polls on Monday for the first day of early voting ahead of the March 17th primary in the state.

Broward County voters can head to the polls for the first time to cast their ballots on Saturday. For a complete list of where you can go to cast your early ballot, click on this link.

No. 4 – Vanessa Bryant, widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, responded through her attorney to reports that photos were taken and shared by officials from agencies of the helicopter crash that killed her husband.

The statement says that Bryant is "absolutely devastated by allegations" that photos were taken of the site of the crash, which also killed her 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant and seven others. Attorney Gary Robb said that the family had been told measures had been put in place to protect the dignity of those who were killed.

No. 5 - Health and wellness seem to be more mainstream than ever – and as the latest health trends are explored, one of the biggest issues people deal with are stress and sleep.

Health and wellness seem to be more mainstream than ever – and as the latest health trends are explored, one of the biggest issues people deal with are stress and sleep.

Experts swear by acupuncture – so does it help? NBC 6 anchor Sheli Muniz went 'under the needle' to examine the latest trend that has been around for thousands of years.

No. 6 – Weatherwise, our work week starts off lovely in South Florida before temperatures warm up in the middle of the week ahead of yet another cold front.