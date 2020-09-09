6 Things to Know – Enhanced Unemployment Benefits Coming to Florida, Miami Heat Back in Conference Finals

It’s Wednesday, September 9th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - An Amber Alert was issued for a 10-year-old girl who went missing from Miami over the weekend.

Randi Canion was last seen around 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of North Bayshore Drive and 78th Street, Miami Police officials said. Canion is 5-foot-3 and about 140 pounds. The Amber Alert said she may be in a white van with an unidentified man. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

No. 2 - With just eight weeks to go before the election, President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are tied in Florida, according to a new NBC News/Marist poll released Tuesday.

The poll shows both Trump and Biden with the support of 48% of likely voters in the Sunshine State, a key battleground in the 2020 presidential election. In a significant break from 2016, Trump holds the narrow edge over Biden among likely Latino voters, 50% to 46% – with Trump leading sizably among Latinos of Cuban descent, and with Biden just slightly ahead among all other Latinos in the state.

No. 3 - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the state's Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) completed necessary changes on Tuesday in order to begin paying the Federal Lost Wages Assistance Program to eligible Floridians.

The program provides an additional $300 weekly benefit for those who qualify. Funds for the program come from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund. Those who receive less than $100 in unemployment benefits do not qualify for the additional assistance. The Department of Economic Opportunity says the funds will be provided to "eligible Floridians for weeks ending August 1, August 8 and August 15, 2020."

No. 4 - Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are headed to the Eastern Conference finals. Giannis Antetokounmpo could only watch.

The fifth-seeded Heat finished off an upset of the NBA’s best regular-season team Tuesday, topping the Milwaukee Bucks 103-94 in Game 5 of their East semifinal series — while Antetokounmpo, the league’s reigning MVP, couldn’t play because of a sprained right ankle. It's Miami's first time in the East finals since 2014, and the first time Butler has gotten this deep in the playoffs.

No. 5 - In early August, videos showing hundreds of dead fish washing up near the Venetian Causeway in Miami began circulating online.

The fish were coming from the area's most iconic body of water, Biscayne Bay. Preliminary investigations found that a combination of low oxygen levels in parts of the water, along with high water temperatures caused the week-long fish kill. However, scientists say the tidal wave of dead fish was a symptom of a larger issue the bay has been experiencing for decades. To read more about this issue, click here for the story from the NBC 6 digital team how the bay has reached its ‘tipping point’.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, rain chances pick up Wednesday afternoon across South Florida while more of the wet weather could be sticking around this weekend. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.